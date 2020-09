Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Frank J. Marrone, 91, of Wilkes-Barre, died Sept. 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Redondo Marrone. Private family funeral and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre. Arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., Wilkes-Barre.



