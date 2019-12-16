Archimandrite Frank J. Milienewicz, beloved pastor emeritus of St. George Melkite Greek-Catholic Church in Birmingham, Alabama, fell asleep in the Lord on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the age of 72.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 30, 1947, he was the only child of the late Frank and Anna Milienewicz. Father Frank received his bachelor's degree in philosophy from St. Paul's College in Washington, D.C., and studied theology at St. Basil Seminary in Stamford, Conn.

Father Frank was ordained to the priesthood on Feb. 29, 1976, and was elevated to the high dignity of archimandrite by Bishop John Elia on the 30th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.

Father Frank faithfully served parishes of the Melkite Church in America for more than 40 years. He served as administrator of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Worcester, Mass. (1976-1981), and as pastor of St. George in Milwaukee, Wisc., (1981-1986), St. Joseph in Lansing, Mich. (1987-1988), and St. George in Birmingham, Ala. (1988-2017). During such time, he also served in numerous positions for the diocese, including the College of Consulting, the Personnel Board, Proto Presbyters of Southern Region, the Insurance Council and as a Spiritual Advisor for the National Association of Melkite Youth (NAMY). After retiring on his 70th birthday in 2017, Frank Frank continued to serve as pastor emeritus and attend divine services at St. George Church as his health permitted.

He is survived by his aunt, Sister Nivette Milienewicz, of Reading; his cousin, Joan Navin, of Mountain Top; several nieces and nephews and countless spiritual children. Father Frank was greatly appreciated for his practical and loving spiritual guidance and for his faithful stewardship of his church parishes.

Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at St. George Church in Birmingham, Ala., followed by Trisagion Prayers at 6 p.m. The Funeral for a Priest will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, at St. George Church.

Local services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Justin Rose of Birmingham, Ala., Rt. Rev. John Azar, of Atlanta, Ga., and The Rev. Christopher Manuaele, of Scranton, will officiate. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Duryea.

Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Building Fund of St. George Melkite Greek-Catholic Church, in Birmingham, Ala.

May Father Frank's memory be eternal!

