HAVERHILL, Mass. — Frank Joseph Schultz Jr., passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Haverhill, Massachusetts, surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born Sept. 22, 1931, to his parents Frank and Mary Schultz. He was a 1949 graduate of Larksville High School, Larksville. Frank served in the United States Air Force and was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. He married Celestine Kuharik in 1960 and they moved to Shavertown where they lived for 38 years raising two sons, Scott and Keith, and many pets over the years.

Frank was a caring husband, father and grandfather with a passion for life, sports, western movies and jokes and the occasional Crown Royal. Despite living in Massachusetts he made a point to return numerous times over the years to attend St. John's bizarre where he gathered with friends to reminisce and enjoy his favorite church bizarre foods… Pierogis, Potato Pancakes and pitchers of beer! While living in Pennsylvania he was a faithful member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Plymouth. In August 2016, Frank and Celeste celebrated 56 years of marriage. His loving wife passed away later that year on Dec. 4, 2016.

He was preceded in death by his wife; and granddaughter Maggie.

Frank Schultz is survived by his sons, Scott, Montgomeryville, and Keith, Bradford, Massachusetts; as well as daughters-in-law Mary and Deb; and grandchildren Emily, Lauren, Matthew, Nicholas, Jillian and Jenna.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Frank Schultz's life. Interment will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Center.