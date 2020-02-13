|
WILKES-BARRE — Frank "Buddy" Klapat was reunited with his wife Donna on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, with his son and daughter by his side.
Frank was born Nov. 12, 1942, in the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre to the late Frank and Florence Klapat.
Frank graduated from GAR High School, served in the Marine Corps and worked as an insulator as a member of Heat and Frost Insulators Local 38 for 36 years. Frank was a die-hard New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed watching ESPN. Frank loved his vegetable garden and shared his bountiful harvest with neighbors and friends each summer.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years Donna (Shovlin), as well as his brother Ronald.
Frank cherished and is survived by daughter Lynn Klapat; son Alan and his wife, Nicole; granddaughter Alaina and step-grandsons Max and Dexter. Frank is also survived by brothers Richard, Kenneth, Dale and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frank's in-laws, Jeff and Patti Shovlin, Minnesota, and Harry and Magarette, Shovlin, Virginia, remained an important part of his life.
Frank also had the best group of friends that anyone could ever ask for. Together they shared laughs, made memories and created life long bonds.
The family would like to thank everyone who provided care and offered support during Frank's year long battle with cancer. Frank received professional, personal care at Geisinger Henry Cancer Center from Dr. Adjei, Super Dave and numerous others.
Hospice of the Sacred Heart offered compassionate care allowing Frank to be comfortable on his journey to the other side.
Special thanks to Randi, Jill and Tina for the time you spent with our dad helping him remain comfortable in his home during his final days.
A celebration of Frank's life will take place 11 a.m. Saturday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Joseph Kearney. Visitors are welcome from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Frank's name can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences can be sent to: www.eblakecollins.com.