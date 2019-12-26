NANTICOKE — Frank S. (Spike) Litchkowski, 85, of Nanticoke, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Meadows Manor, Dallas.

Born Dec. 19, 1934, in Nanticoke, he was the son of the late Frank and Rose (Piontkowski) Litchkowski. He was happily married for 60 years to the late Rita (Stefaniak) Litchkowski. They resided in the Hanover section of Nanticoke until moving to Dallas to be near their daughter Sharon a few years ago.

He was a life member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke, and previously St. Mary of Czestochowa Parish.

After graduating high school Spike served in the 82nd Airborne during the Korean War. Upon honorable discharge he worked the majority of his adult life as a foreman at Penn Footwear, Nanticoke. He eventually retired from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. In retirement he enjoyed working at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Spike was actively involved in local politics, proudly serving as the Democratic Chairman of Nanticoke for many years.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony (Snappy) Litchkowski.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Steven (Holly) Litchkowski of Shawnee, Kansas, Karen Therriault of Inlet Beach, Florida, Susan (Ed) Sullivan of Pittsburgh and Sharon (Tom) Mooney of Dallas; grandchildren Megan (Jakob) McClanahan, Adam Litchkowski, Katie (Sean) Newport, Sarah Sullivan, Sean Mooney and Colin Mooney; a sister, Arlene Litchkowski Matthews (Edwin); sister-In-law Eleanor Litchkowski; as well as nieces, nephews and friends.

Spike's family would like to sincerely thank all those who tended to his care at the Veterans Affairs hospital and the wonderful, caring staff at Meadows Manor. Thank you for the heartfelt, loving care you provided.

Funeral services will begin 9:30 a.m. Monday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, alternate site, St. Mary's Church, 1030 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash, his pastor, as celebrant.

Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Viewing and visitation hours will be 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy and for information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.