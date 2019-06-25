Times Leader Obituaries
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
PITTSTON — Frank M. Falkinburg, 35, of Pittston, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Bruce and Cecilia Stasik Falkinburg, of Pittston.

Frank was a general manager for Domino's Pizza, Kidder Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Frank and Shirley Falkinburg.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his fiancée, Heather Thomas; a brother, Bruce Robert Falkinburg and his fiancée, Christie Smicherko; a sister, Felecia Falkinburg, of Pittston; and three nieces.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Memorial donations may be made to the family at the funeral home.

Interment will be private.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.

Published in Times Leader from June 25 to June 26, 2019
