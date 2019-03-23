WILKES-BARRE — Frank M. Radaszewski, 88, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, March 21, 2019. Frank was blessed with a marriage of 65 years to his beloved Margaret (Peggy) O'Connell Radaszewski. They were married at St. Ignatius Church in Kingston before his discharge from service in the military. Through their marriage, he and Peggy nurtured six children, 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a very large clan of kinsmen with whom he loved to share good food, loyal fellowship, laughter and thanksgiving to our gracious God.

Frank was born on July 31, 1930, in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late Frank and Josephine Polney Radaszewski. He graduated from GAR High School, where he cultivated a love of learning and music, playing the french horn in GAR's marching band. He later graduated from Wilkes University, where he thrived under the counsel of his football coach and mentor George Ralston and developed lifelong bonds with friends who became extended family. Always seeking to improve himself and life for his family, he attended night school while working full-time to earn a master's degree in business administration from Scranton University.

Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army. While in the military, he was assigned to serve in a psychiatric facility, which set him on a path of studying human relations. Before retiring in 1995, he was an executive director of human resources at RCA in Scranton.

Frank was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

Frank is preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Radner. He is survived by his loving wife and their children, Mary, Frank, Holly, Lynn, Nancy and Megan and their families.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, in St. Ignatius Parish, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at the church.

Visitation hours from 1 to 4 p.m. will be Monday, March 25, at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wilkes University Athletics Fund or the donor's favorite charity.

