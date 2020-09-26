LARKSVILLE — Frank M. Washilewski passed away on Sept. 15, 2020, at the age of 43 years old. Frank will be forever remembered by his parents, Frank and Diane Washilewski, his sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Steve McGinley, and his wife, Magen Washilewski, in addition to many other family members and friends.

Frank's kindness, humor and many talents will continue to be treasured by all who knew him. Frank's aptitude for building and mechanical knowledge made him a valued employee; first with Sheet Metal Workers Local #44 and more recently as a member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local #84.

Frank also used his talents outside of work: fashioning tools to overcome practical problems; creating artistic and practical items; and by repairing a range of items for any friend or family member in need.

Frank was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking, camping, quad riding and pretty much any activity that put him in the open air.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.

Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for additional information.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by accessing the link below http://giftfunds.stjude.org/FrankWashilewski.