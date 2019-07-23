WILKES-BARRE — Frank "Moe" Malacheski, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully into the hands of our Lord, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Born in Plains Township on March 8, 1928, he was a son to the late Frank and Anna Suchocki Malacheski.

He attended local Wilkes-Barre schools and attended GAR High School until he left to join the United States Navy and served during World War II. After the completion of World War II, Frank enlisted into the United State Marines and served his country again during the Korean War, during which he was awarded the Purple Heart for being wounded in battle.

Returning home, he found employment at Central Slipper and Tobyhanna Army Depot, where he retired after many years of employment. During this time, Frank married the love of his life, the former Marion R. Mitchell. Together, they raised three children: Mark, Robert and Karen.

Frank and his family were raised in the Catholic faith and were members of St. Benedict's Parish, Parsons.

He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus of the Wilkes-Barre Chapter, where he was a fourth degree and a third degree at the Nanticoke Chapter. Frank was a lifetime member of the American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and a former member of the Parsons Lions and the Marine Corps League.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Anna; son Mark; brother Joseph; and nephews Peter Orleski and Richard Zenda.

Surviving are his loving wife, Marion, at home; son Robert and his wife, Elizabeth, of Plains Township; daughter Karen, at home; grandsons Shaun Malloy and his wife, Louise, and Jesse Malacheski; sister Margaret Orleski, of Levittown, and Dee Zenda, of Forty Fort; and nephews Robert Gruver and Christopher Zenda and his wife, Hope.

Funeral services for Frank will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, from the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, 13 Hudson Rd., Plains Township, with pastor, the Rev. John C. Lambert, as celebrant. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, with military honors. Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter, 600 Corporate Circle, Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

For online condolences or for directions to services, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.