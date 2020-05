FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — SFC Frank Michael Eglivitch (Retired), age 70, was called to his eternal resting place on April 19, 2020. He entered this world on May 14, 1949, in Wilkes-Barre, born to the late Frank and Genevieve Eglivitch. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Day; three daughters, Michele Alaimo, Windy Henderson and Mindy Davis; eight grandchildren, Matthew Cerski, Keriann Cerski Furreboe, Brittney Hyde, Katelyn Henderson, Conor Henderson, Walter Davis, Maximus Davis and Tristan Davis; and one great-grandchild, Aiden Hyde. Frank served in the U.S. Army for 23 years as a Ranger, Combat Medic and Vietnam Veteran. A memorial service will be held at Arlington Cemetery at a later date. To plant a tree in memory of SSF Frank Michael Eglivitch (Retired), please visit our floral store or make a donation to SPCA in his name. Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, N.C., 28304. Online condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com