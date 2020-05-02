FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — SFC Frank Michael Eglivitch (Retired), age 70, was called to his eternal resting place on April 19, 2020. He entered this world on May 14, 1949, in Wilkes-Barre, born to the late Frank and Genevieve Eglivitch. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Day; three daughters, Michele Alaimo, Windy Henderson and Mindy Davis; eight grandchildren, Matthew Cerski, Keriann Cerski Furreboe, Brittney Hyde, Katelyn Henderson, Conor Henderson, Walter Davis, Maximus Davis and Tristan Davis; and one great-grandchild, Aiden Hyde. Frank served in the U.S. Army for 23 years as a Ranger, Combat Medic and Vietnam Veteran. A memorial service will be held at Arlington Cemetery at a later date. To plant a tree in memory of SSF Frank Michael Eglivitch (Retired), please visit our floral store or make a donation to SPCA in his name. Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, N.C., 28304. Online condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 2 to May 3, 2020.