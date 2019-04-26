DALLAS — Frank "Chic" O. Baumiller, 89, of Dallas, passed away on April 24, 2019, at his home with his daughters by his side.

Born in West Orange, N.J., he was the son of the late George Baumiller and Sophie (Kayser) Baumiller. Frank served four years with the Navy during WWII with honorary discharge. Frank resided in Parsippany, N.J., for 54 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed camping, woodworking, fishing and spending time with his cherished grandchildren and family.

Frank was employed as an inspector by The Leslie Company for 30 years.

Preceding him in death was his wife of 52 years, Ellen (Harper) Baumiller; brother George Baumiller; and sisters Mary Crann and Catherine Van Duyne.

Frank was the loving father of Diane Carey and husband Dennis, of Denville, N.J., and Denise Yannuzzi and husband Bill, of Shavertown; and proud grandfather of Tim, Brian and Christopher Carey, and Becky, Jenny and Chrissy Yannuzzi. He will be forever remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, N.J.

The family would like to thank the owners and staff at The Village of Greenbriar for their kindness, compassion and caring of our father over the past 11 years. We would also like to thank the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for making his last days comfortable.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made in Frank's memory to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart at www.hospicesacredheart.org/donate.