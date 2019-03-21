SHAVERTOWN — Frank Oatridge Jr., 66, of Shavertown, passed away Monday morning, March 18, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Luzerne, he was the son of the late Frank and Charlotte (Davies) Oatridge Sr.

Frank was a graduate of Dallas Area High School, Class of 1970, and was employed as a car hauler for many years. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and loved to ride his Harley.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Donna Brown, in 2009.

Surviving are his son, Frank Oatridge III and his fiancée, Gina Petrucelli; daughter Tara Oatridge, all of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren Gabrielle Oatridge and Wyatt Butcher; companion Kathleen Krofchok, of Shavertown; sisters Charlyn Allen, of Maryland, and Betty Brobst, of Pottstown; and several nieces and nephews.

Frank was an eye donor and hoped someone else could have the gift of sight.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, from the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Township, with the Rev. Shawn Walker officiating.

Family and friends may call Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Donations in Frank's memory may be made to the Gino Merli Veteran Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.

For additional information or to leave Frank's family a message of condolence, visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.