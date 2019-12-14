HAMBURG — Frank S. Peleckis of Hamburg, New York, died on June 20, 2019, just 30 days shy of 99.

Beloved husband of Julianne (nee Bradigan) Peleckis and preceded in death by Julia (nee Micklick) Peleckis; and parents Dominick and Mary (nee Lukesebicius) Peleckis. Born and raised in New York, New York, Frank majored in mechanical engineering at Columbia University.

Survived by immediate family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on July 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's name to . Share online condolences at www.kaczofunerals.com.