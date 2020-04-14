LEWISBURG — Frank Ralph Yurkoski, age 92, of Lewisburg, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Frank was a World War II era veteran of the United States Army Air Corps. After graduating in 1953 from Pennsylvania State University School of Earth and Mineral Sciences with a degree in metallurgy, Frank earned a Master of Science degree in Materials Science from Washington University in St. Louis.

For many years, he was a member and officer of the American Society of Metals. During his professional career, he worked at American Car and Foundry, first in Berwick, then in St. Louis, Mo., and finally in Milton, from which he retired in 1987.

Frank was predeceased by his spouse of 49 years, Christine Charmaine (née Bolinski), of Mocanaqua, whom he missed dearly since her passing 18 years ago. He is survived by six children, 12 amazing grandchildren and two precious great-granddaughters.

Born in Glen Lyon, he was the son of Frank R. Yurkoski Sr. and Anna Trudnak, and grew up on the family dairy farm in Waterton. Devoted to his faith, Frank was an active member and lector of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lewisburg.

Frank was an avid traveller throughout his life, driving and flying all over the U.S., and visiting many other places in the world. He lived a rich and full life, epitomized by a concern for not which dessert, but which dessert first, and where pie was always considered a collective noun.

It is seldom that one meets a person who exhibits such character, honesty, integrity and faith. He had a wonderful ability to engage in conversation and was a favorite customer of many shops around town.

A celebration of life and memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.