1/1
Frank S. Markovich Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

OXFORD, N.Y. — Frank S. Markovich Sr., 76, of Oxford, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. He was born in Breslau, Hanover Township, on Aug. 25, 1944, son of Matilda (Kruzel) and James Markovich. He graduated from Hanover High School, Class of 1962, attended Kings College, Wilkes-Barre and received his MBA from Syracuse University.

He is married to the former Ann Marie Saracino, celebrating their 54th wedding anniversary in April 2020. Frank is survived by his sons, Frank Jr. (wife, Marcy), Michael and James (wife, Bethany). He is also survived by his granddaughter, Ashlyn, his brother, John Markovich, his sister-in-law Nancy Markovich and many loving nieces and nephews.

Frank served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict and was stationed in Rota, Spain. He worked for GE Aviation in Utica, N.Y., then several technical positions for Simmons Precision/Hercules Corp/BF Goodrich in Norwich, N.Y., ending his career there as VP of Operations. Frank founded his own business, FM Advantage and was actively providing business and industry training for area businesses until March 2020.

He and his family have been residents of Oxford, N.Y., for over 40 years and he took pride in his vegetable garden every summer.

For many years he was president of the Oxford Youth Sports Program, Chairman of Cub Scout Pack 65 and President of the Oxford Scholarship Program. He was a member of Fort Hill Post #376, American Legion. He served on the board of directors of Microwave Filter Company and he was a member of the Oxford Planning Board.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Behe Funeral Home Inc., 21 Main St., Oxford, N.Y., 13830. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Oxford Scholarship Fund, PO Box 190, Oxford, N.Y.

Friends and family may call on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at St. Joseph's Church, Oxford from 11 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with Father Paul Machira officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. All of those wishing to attend are reminded of COVID guidelines and facial coverings and social distancing will be required.

Friends and family may share memories and condolences by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Behe Fuenral Home
21 Main St.
Oxford, NY 13830
607-843-6888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved