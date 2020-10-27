OXFORD, N.Y. — Frank S. Markovich Sr., 76, of Oxford, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. He was born in Breslau, Hanover Township, on Aug. 25, 1944, son of Matilda (Kruzel) and James Markovich. He graduated from Hanover High School, Class of 1962, attended Kings College, Wilkes-Barre and received his MBA from Syracuse University.

He is married to the former Ann Marie Saracino, celebrating their 54th wedding anniversary in April 2020. Frank is survived by his sons, Frank Jr. (wife, Marcy), Michael and James (wife, Bethany). He is also survived by his granddaughter, Ashlyn, his brother, John Markovich, his sister-in-law Nancy Markovich and many loving nieces and nephews.

Frank served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict and was stationed in Rota, Spain. He worked for GE Aviation in Utica, N.Y., then several technical positions for Simmons Precision/Hercules Corp/BF Goodrich in Norwich, N.Y., ending his career there as VP of Operations. Frank founded his own business, FM Advantage and was actively providing business and industry training for area businesses until March 2020.

He and his family have been residents of Oxford, N.Y., for over 40 years and he took pride in his vegetable garden every summer.

For many years he was president of the Oxford Youth Sports Program, Chairman of Cub Scout Pack 65 and President of the Oxford Scholarship Program. He was a member of Fort Hill Post #376, American Legion. He served on the board of directors of Microwave Filter Company and he was a member of the Oxford Planning Board.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Behe Funeral Home Inc., 21 Main St., Oxford, N.Y., 13830. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Oxford Scholarship Fund, PO Box 190, Oxford, N.Y.

Friends and family may call on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at St. Joseph's Church, Oxford from 11 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with Father Paul Machira officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. All of those wishing to attend are reminded of COVID guidelines and facial coverings and social distancing will be required.

Friends and family may share memories and condolences by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com.