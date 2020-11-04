LAKE TWP. — Frank Snyder, age 87, of Lake Township, went home to be with his Lord Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the Gardens at Scranton.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 24, 1933, and was the son of the late Frank and Mildred Williams Snyder.

Frank graduated from Coughlin High School. He was employed by Kraft Manufacturing as an upholsterer and worked 19 years at the Lake-Lehman School District as a custodian. He was a former member of the Calvary Bible Church and Outlet Bible Tabernacle. He was a gardener, woodworker and a loyal New York Yankees fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Carol Snyder; and sisters, Thelma Snyder, Adele Karpovich and Mae Krupa.

Frank is survived by son: Frank A. Snyder and his wife, Lisa, of Wyoming and their children, Keriann Fryer and husband, Bernard, of Luzerne, Kaitlyn Snyder and Frank Snyder, of Wyoming, Jeffrey. J Snyder and his wife, Bettie and their children Brock and Brook, of Wilkes-Barre; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A private interment was held at Maple Hill Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial donations in Franks name can be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 165, Bloomsburg, 17815.

