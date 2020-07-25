1/1
Frank Steve Godla
LUZERNE TWP. — Frank Steve Godla, of Luzerne Township, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home in Shichshinny, surrounded by all of the things that made him happy during his lifetime: his loving family, his motorcycles, music, and a fridge full of the finest Italian cookies.

In his 60 years, Frank lived a life full of wonder, adventure, bravery, and quick-witted comebacks deserving of a Hollywood screenplay. Born and raised in New York, N.Y., many may know him for his service in the U.S. Marines, his love for Harley Davidson Motorcycles, his hard work, and his perseverance to live life to the fullest.

Every man dies, but not every man really lives. Frank did.

On Wednesday, July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., we will honor his life with a memorial service to be held at the American Legion in Glen Lyon at 64 Newport St.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
American Legion
