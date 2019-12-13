LUZERNE — Frank (Butch) Suponcic, 97, of Luzerne passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Forest City and was the son of the late Michael Suponcic and Erica Koran Suponcic. Butch graduated from Luzerne High School where he excelled in football and baseball. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was held as a prisoner of war for 15 months, having been shot down during the Ploesti Air Raids.

After being released, he returned to Luzerne and married the love of his life, the late Ceil Baloh. He worked for Franconi Auto Parts for over 40 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ceil who passed away in 2013; his 3 brothers, Jess, Ed and Mesa; and 2 sisters Mary and Dorothy; and son-in-law Bob Skursky.

Butch is survived by daughter Karen; son Frank Jr. and his wife, Evelyn; five grandsons; and one great-granddaughter; and many special nieces and nephews and his sister Tessie in Cleveland, Ohio.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kathryn Ndzana of the Veterans Administration Hospital and all the nurses and aides on the 2nd floor Dementia Unit, "Heroes Haven," for their care and compassion. We are so grateful for all you did for dad.

He was a wonderful father and grandfather. He was a hero and a patriot and he loved his country. He will be missed.

Funeral arrangements will be private and held at the convenience of his family. Condolences can be sent to: www.betzjastremski.com.