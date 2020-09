CORINTH, Texas — Frank T. Kondracki, 90, of Corinth, Texas, and formerly of Plains, died Aug. 11, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Friday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains. Please follow the practice of social distancing and masks are required. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.