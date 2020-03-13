SWOYERSVILLE — Frank Valentine Paluck, 81, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Frank passed away in the comfort of his home in Swoyersville, surrounded by his loving family.

Frank is survived by sister Irene M. Paluck of Swoyersville, sister, Florence M. Dankos, of Silver Spring, Md., sister Maryann Lofthouse of Windsor, Ontario, his nephew, William W. Dankos Jr. of Rockville, Md., his niece Lisa A. Lethbridge of Ashton, Md., his nephew John J. Paluck Jr. of Fredrick, Colo., his niece Samantha P. Young of Martinsburg, W.Va., and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents John A. Paluck and Helen A. Paluck, his brother John J. Paluck Sr., and sister Bernadine P. Paluck.

Frank was born on July 17, 1938, in Swoyersville, to John and Helen Paluck. He graduated from Swoyersville High School. He pursued higher education classes at King's College with an emphasis on historical studies. He worked for Acme in the warehouse department until his retirement. His family and friends remember him as a kind, gentle man with a devotion to his family and the Lord.

Frank was a good-hearted man who loved military history, football, music, and fly fishing. He spent much of his free time researching World War I and World War II history. He was an accomplished football player in high school who was offered an opportunity to play for the Citadel. He loved all music and was a talented accordion player. His true passion was fly fishing, and fly tying. He carried on a legacy with his brother and nephews of fishing all the tributaries they could from Northeastern Pennsylvania to as far as Montana. He loved all animals and was a member of the American Legion. Frank was a dedicated parishioner of the Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.

A private funeral mass is scheduled for March 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart of Wilkes-Barre: [email protected] or call 570-706-2400.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart and the Home Instead Senior Care of Luzerne for their efforts and dedication as Frank made his peaceful passage home. Condolences can be sent to the family at betzjastremski.com