PITTSTON — Frank X. Shovlin Jr., 57, of Pittston, passed away Friday evening, July 3, 2020, in Wilkes -Barre General Hospital. Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Francis Shovlin Sr. and Mary "Mimi" Cawley. He was a graduate of the Pittston Area High school.

Frank was a devoted family man and loved so much spending time with his brothers and sisters and their children. From playing in the yard to swimming in the pool and cooking on the grill, Frank loved it all. He loved his nieces and nephews and would have done anything for them. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and being in the outdoors.

Frank is survived by sisters, Marybeth, of Pittston, Rita and husband Dan McGuire, of Endwell, N.Y., Bridget DeGerolamo and husband Tony, of Pittston, Kathleen Barone and her husband, Charles, of Pittston; brothers, John and his wife, Leeann, of Wilkes-Barre, and Michael and his wife, Lisa; nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and many friends.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday morning with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish on William Street in Pittston. Everyone is asked to go directly to church on Wednesday morning. Interment will be Mount Olivet Cemetery in Carverton.

Memorial Donations to Fresnius Kidney Dialysis at 455 N. Main St. in Pittston, PA 18640 or the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance at 82 S. Main St. in Pittston, PA 18640.

Arrangements are by the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home at 509 Wyoming Ave. in West Pittston.