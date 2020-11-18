HARDING — Frank Yurko, 71, of Harding, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, surrounded by his loving family at Allied Hospice center in Scranton, after a lengthy illness.

Born Sept. 28, 1949, in Wyoming, he was the son of the late Frank Sr. and Helen (Bublo) Yurko. Fran had a love for old cars and pinball games at the R & J Diner where he would meet his wife, the late Patricia Fanelli Yurko. Together they built a home in Harding where they raised their four children.

Fran was a hard worker and wonderful provider. He enjoyed league bowling at Modern Lanes and dart league at old Emma's on the trail. He loved watching NASCAR and his Pittsburgh Steelers and playing cards with friends. He enjoyed many yearly family vacations, especially Ocean City, Md., Myrtle Beach and Florida to visit Tom and Janice Wynn.

He was a member of Laborers Union Local 130, where he would be involved in constructing one of the nuclear towers at the Berwick Power Plant. He then went on to work highway construction for many years, ending his career with Northeast Signal, but was forced to retire due to failing health. Fran always had a project going on, whether it be at his home or others where he earned the nickname "France." He was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in West Pittston.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Mark, wife, Patricia, daughter, Lisa and beloved dog, Rexie.

Surviving are sons, Ron, of Exeter and David, of Laflin, daughter, Christie Slagus and husband, Dan and stepgrandson, David Slagus, sister-in-law, Angie Fanelli and many friends who have become like family, especially Jimmy Stolarski.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Torbik, Dr. Ramakrishna, Dr. Abughnia and Dr. Hyzinski for all their years of care. Special thanks to all staff of Allied Hospice, especially Ann Marie Lavelle, Katie Morris, Danielle Magraner and Doreen Addley for their wonderful care. Our deepest gratitude to his private caregiver, Fabiola Strzeletz, whose exceptional care allowed him to stay at home per his wishes.

Funeral service will be held Saturday at 12 noon in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Donald Strope officiating.

Interment will be in the Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Friends may call Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, 18411, or charity of donor's choice

