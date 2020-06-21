EXETER — Franklin (Frank) Micnicoski, 68, of Exeter, died June 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, the former Shirley Michaels. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Barbara's Parish, 28 Memorial St., Exeter. Viewing at the church 9 a.m. until services. Celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.