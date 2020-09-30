PITTSTON — Fred J. Monteforte, of Pittston, age 89, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, from natural causes.

Fred was born on Oct. 27, 1930, in Pittston, to Vincenzo and Josephine (Curcio) Monteforte. He was a 1948 graduate of Pittston High School.

Fred had a long career in the men's clothing industry, working for the historical Cohen Brothers Clothiers in Pittston after high school. His most recent employer was Kranson Clothes, Inc., in Wilkes-Barre.

Fred was happily married to his wife, Theresa Yurcho, of West Wyoming, for 64 years. The couple had one son, Fred V. Monteforte, Jr.

Fred loved gardening, fishing with his brothers-in-law and hosting dinner parties and holiday gatherings for generations of family and friends. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and a member of the St. Rocco's Parish Fides Club. An adored husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, Fred was loved by many. He will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Theresa and his siblings, Joseph Monteforte, Richard Monteforte and Julia (Monteforte) DiStefano.

Fred is survived by his son, Fred, Jr., his brother and sister-in-law, Leo and Marcella Monteforte and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and medical staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center Five West for their kindness and compassionate care to Fred and his family.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home in Pittston Township. There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Joseph Marello Parish in Pittston. Interment services will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Carverton.

For those wishing to express their condolences to Fred's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.