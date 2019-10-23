FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — Fred J. Ritz, of Farmington Hills, Mich., passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Oct. 22, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan (Schappert) Ritz; their seven children and spouses; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was a lifelong Penn State football fan, avid hunter, fisherman and he also enjoyed creating stained glass. Fred was a proud Army veteran of the Korean War.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary service on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from the Harry J. Will Funeral Home in Livonia, Mich.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .