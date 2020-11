FORTY FORT — Fred S. Proleika Sr., 82, of Forty Fort, died Nov. 7, 2020. Funeral Services will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. The viewing will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Facial coverings and social distancing required.