DALLAS — Frederick C. Schiel Sr., of Dallas, passed away June 20, 2020, at The Gardens of East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre Township.

Born Dec. 1, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Frederick and Credwin Thomas Schiel. He was a graduate of GAR, Class of 1952, and a veteran of the Koran War, serving in the Air Force.

He was formerly a heavy equipment operator for Addy Asphalt for over 20 years, and worked for Pocono Downs for more than 25 years, retiring in 2000.

He was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 542 for over 60 years, North-End Slovak Citizens Club, American Legion Post 672 Dallas, and Social Member of Wyoming Valley Country Club, Hanover Township.

Pop Schiel enjoyed spending time with his family and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hockey games.

Surviving are children Cindy Pisano, of Wilkes-Barre, Connie and her husband David Owca, of Wilkes-Barre, Carleen and her husband James Eustice, of Ashley, Frederick C. And his wife JoAnn Schiel Jr., of Hanover Township, and Frank and his wife Joanne Schiel Sr., of Hanover Township; son-in-law Len Moleski, of Dallas; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Irene Eyerman Schiel, granddaughter Amy Lynn Owca, and sister Jane Dupont.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may also call 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank The Gardens at East Mountain and Compassionate Care Hospice for their kind and loving care.