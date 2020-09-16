1/1
Frederick E. Krapf
1929 - 2020
MOUNTAIN TOP — We lost our Dad yesterday … he was many things to many people … adorable lil boy to his parents, passionate husband to our mom, strong leader and Gunnery Sergeant to his fellow Marines of 20 years, patriot for his country aboard ship that carried General Macarthur in 1949, surviving the Chosin Reservoir in the Korean War, serving two tours in Vietnam, then serving in the reserves for 10 years, volunteering to be a Boy Scout Leader for many years to help form youth to be moral and strong, sharing his knowledge of how to fix and grow practically anything with his six children … and so much more … President of the Susquehanna Trailers and companion to many while hiking the Appalachian Trail … he will be sadly missed and we will forever be grateful for the person he helped us become.

Proceeded in death by his loving wife, Pearl.

Survived by his brother, Charles and sister, Sarah, children, Earl, Liz, Alfred, Mark, Millie, Eric, 17 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Marine Corp Tankers Assoc., (MCTA), P.O. Box 20761 El Cajon, Calif., 92021-0960.

Funeral services will be at McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, 18707, on Friday Sept. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial services will be Sept. 26 at 12 p.m.

Frederick E. Krapf

Sept. 26 1929 to Sept. 14 2020.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
Funeral services provided by
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
