Frederick F. Mihal
SHAVERTOWN — Frederick F. Mihal, 82, of Shavertown, died Aug. 8, 2020, at the Highland Manor Nursing Home in Exeter.

Born on June 9, 1938, in Kingston, he was the third son of the late John and Elizabeth Mihal.

Fred graduated from Luzerne High School, then served a tour of duty in the U.S. Army in post conflict South Korea. Upon returning from active duty with an honorable discharge, he married, raised a family of three children and maintained a successful career in the propane and natural gas business. Fred is also the holder of a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark office.

As a young adult in his late 30s, he began a battle with heart disease that he fought courageously all of his life. Over decades, he survived many instances where he was not expected to pull through, defying the odds and surprising medical professionals. Yet, all during that time he continued to work, and play a vital role in raising and supporting his family. His wise advice and steady guidance made all of us what we are today. In his spare time, and long after retirement, Fred could be found working on various tasks, as he could fix or repair almost anything.

He is predeceased by all six of his brothers and sisters: John, Marie, George, Betty, Lucille and Cynthia.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bernadine, of Shavertown, daughter Jean and her husband Kevin, of Houston, Texas, son Frederick and his wife, Victoria, of Wyoming, and son Matthew and his wife Donna, of Dallas. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call between 5 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown, on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
