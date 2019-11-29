PLANO, TEXAS — Frederick T. Houlihan, Jr. passed away peacefully in Plano, Texas on Thanksgiving eve Nov. 27, 2019.

Fred will always be remembered by all who knew him for his entertaining sense of humor, huge smile, easy-going personality, laughing and love of life.

Fred was born in Scranton and attended Dallas High School before enrolling in The Pennsylvania State University. Fred is a 1964 graduate of Penn State with a B.S. in physics, while there, he met his beloved wife of 51 years, Jane. He was in the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and enjoyed life-long friendships with his high school and college buddies.

His 35-year employment with IBM as a senior systems engineer took him on adventures to Caracas, Venezuela, for 5 years where he loved to scuba dive and spend time in Aruba. In his early retirement, he worked for Penn State Information Technologies and the Smeal College of Business. Fred also consulted around the world and for Gulf Business Machines (GBM) based in Muscat, Oman, where he continued his love of adventure and travel with Jane.

Fred was an avid Penn State football fan who enjoyed running, walking in the woods, gardening, photography, being at the beach and reading about politics and science. He loved strong black coffee, working on his computer, cold Stroh's beer and watching the news.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Margaret Houlihan; and his brother Timothy.

He is survived by his sister, Margaret (Peggy) Houlihan; his wife, Jane; and his four daughters, Charlene Vivien, Michelle (Houlihan) Cicco, Jennifer Houlihan and Lara (Houlihan) Ashmore; and his 7 grandchildren, Brian, Kevin, Cathryn, Hailey, Sara, Roman, Reston; two great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.