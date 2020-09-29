WILKES-BARRE — Frederick S. Ceccoli, 45, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Sept. 22, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born April 4, 1975, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of James and Geraldine Namiotko Ceccoli.

He was a graduate of Coughlin High School and was employed with New Enterprise Lime and Stone as a quarry truck driver. Previously, he was employed by Popple Construction for many years.

Fred practiced the martial arts since his childhood years and was a first degree black belt. He enjoyed attending and participating in his children's karate events. He was a fun-loving family man who enjoyed Sunday church services, hiking with his pet boxers, family gatherings, cooking, beach vacations and was known as the family IT/electronics guy.

Fred was a compassionate person who spent many days offering care to his mother-in-law. He will be sadly missed by all. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Chelsea Ceccoli, and brother, James Ceccoli.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife of 17 years, Kelly Fox Ceccoli; children, Chase Fox, Brandon Ceccoli, Noah Ceccoli, Madison Ceccoli; sisters, Jaqueline Divens, Deborah Levandowski; brother, Stanley Ceccoli; his Godson, Henrik Fox and his brother, Sylar, both of whom he loved dearly; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. by pastor Brian Wallace, of Dorranceton United Methodist Church, Kingston.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.

Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.