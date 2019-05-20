KINGSTON — Frederick W. Alcaro, Esquire, of Kingston, passed away on May 20, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones.

Fred graduated from The Choate School, Lehigh University and Dickinson School of Law. He was also an enlisted officer in the Marines and served our country in the Vietnam War. He recently retired from a successful private practice in law, in which his intelligence, experience and level-headed demeanor helped him gain the respect of colleagues, clients and the courts.

Fred had a fulfilling life outside of the practice of law. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially at his cottage on Lake Michigan. He welcomed everyone there and made each person feel that they were all a part of that idyllic place. He enjoyed his pets, cooking, travelling and golf. Fred excelled as an uncle. He gave his time, his heart and his wisdom to his nieces and nephews, who he loved with all his heart. He enjoyed every minute with each of them and gave them wonderful memories to last a lifetime. He was grateful to have them in his life and spoke of them often.

Fred had many good friends because Fred was a good friend. Fred offered friendship in a kind caring way and offered good advice, if asked. Fred was always a gentleman and will be sadly missed by his family, loved ones and friends. Fred was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Joseph A. Alcaro and Dr. Marion W. Alcaro and his brother, Dr. Joseph F. Alcaro. He is survived by his brother, Jonno Alcaro, his wife, Nanette, and their daughter, Marion, son Frederick, daughter Michaele, several cousins, nieces and nephews; Christopher, Stephanie, Garrett, Briana, Dylan and Emma, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Michelle and James Davenport, Melita and Ron Konecke and Maureen Litchman. Fred is also survived by Megan P. Maguire, his wife, best friend and law partner.

Funeral on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with The Rev. John F. Hartman officiating. The interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence visit www.hughbhughes.com.