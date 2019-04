WILKES-BARRE — Frederick Yale passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Frederick and Mary Ellen (Williams) Yale.

Frederick enjoyed country music, computers and electronics and baseball. He will be greatly missed by his sister, nieces, nephew and many friends.

Funeral arrangements by Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Township. There will be no calling hours.

Private burial at Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Township.