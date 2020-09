Or Copy this URL to Share

HUGHESTOWN — Furry Thomas DeRome, 73, of Hughestown, died Sept. 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Dalessandro DeRome. Walk-through visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, following CDC guidelines of wearing a face covering and maintaining social distance, in Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.



