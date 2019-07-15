WILKES-BARRE — Furtunata C. (Fordy) Galella, 91, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Williamsport, a daughter of the late Dominick and Frieda Fino Mainolfi. Fordy was a 1945 graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School. She was very proud of her high school and was active in her class reunion committee. She was formerly employed by The Hub and Blum Brothers' clothing stores as a sales clerk.

Prior to its closing, Fordy was a member of Holy Rosary Church, Park Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of the Sacred Heart and Rosary Society. Fordy was also active at church affairs, including the annual bazaar. She was a devoted Catholic with a special devotion to St. Ann's Novena.

Fordy loved watching her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities and sporting events. She also enjoyed bingo and trips to Mohegan Sun.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dino F. Galella, in 1986, and by her sister, Mary Dargiewicz, and brother, Joseph Mainolfi.

She is survived by her sons, Dino Galella and his wife, Norma, of Mountain Top, Frank Galella, at home; daughter Ann Maria Kroll, and her husband, Garry, of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Dr. Yvonne Galella and her fiancé, Ed, Christa Galella, Dino Galella Jr. and his wife, Krista, Stephen Galella and his wife, Lynnae, Nicole Maple, Garry Kroll Jr., Kaitlin and Kara Kroll; great-grandchildren, Chase, Bo and Cole Galella; brother Dominick Mainolfi and his wife, Dolores, of Wilkes-Barre; sister Roseann Mainolfi, of Wilkes-Barre; and nieces and nephews.

Fordy's family would like extend a special thank you to the nurses, doctors and staff from the IC Unit at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for their compassionate care.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Furtunata's name to St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica, 1233 St. Ann St., Scranton, PA 18504.

Online condolences can be sent by visiting Furtunata's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.