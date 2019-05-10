KINGSTON — Gabriel A. Saracino Sr., 88 of Price Street, Kingston, died on Thursday morning, May 9, 2019, at his home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Michael Saracino Sr. and Angelina Delesandro Saracino.

He graduated from GAR High School in 1949. He served from 1951 to 1954 in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He obtained the rank of Sergeant and received numerous service medals, including The National Defense Service Medal and The UN Service Medal.

Gabe had resided in Kingston since 1970. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, Kingston.

God may have taken you from us, but the bond with your family is too strong to be forgotten. You were our hero, our rock, but most of all, you were a person who touched our hearts. Pop, we will miss you. We will remember to carry on your love of the Giants and celebrate life to the fullest. As you would say "arrivederci."

Preceding him in death were his brothers, Dominick and Michael Saracino, and sisters Rachael Maloney and Lucille Finn.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Patricia; son Gabriel Jr. and his wife, Constance, of Plains Township; daughter Dina Novakowski and her husband, Paul, of Wyoming; along with his beloved grandchildren, Hannah, Emily, Nathan, Gabriel, Conner and Nicolas; as well as nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, Kingston. The interment will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence visit www.hughbhughes.com.