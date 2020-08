Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gabriel's life story with friends and family

Share Gabriel's life story with friends and family

PLAINS TWP. — Gabriel Albertelli, 19, of Plains Township, died Aug. 6, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to a vigil 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township. Funeral Mass will follow. Social distancing and masks are required. Arrangements by Yeosock Funeral Home Funeral Home Inc., 40 S. Main St., Plains Township.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store