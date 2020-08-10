BEAR CREEK TWP. — Gabriel Daniel Spak, 85, a lifelong resident of Bear Creek Township, passed away at home surrounded by family on Aug. 7, 2020.

Gabriel was the son of the late Esther (Neary) and Daniel Spak of Bear Creek Township. Gabriel attended James M. Coughlin High School.

Gabriel was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served as a Private First Class in the 2nd Howitzer Battalion, 83rd Artillery Division in Büdingen, Germany, where he drove an M55 8-inch Self-Propelled Howitzer Tank. The M55 was the largest U.S. Army mechanized artillery piece in service in the 1950s.

After an Honorable Discharge from the Army, Gabriel became a self-employed contractor for many years. His company, Gabe Spak Builders Inc., built many homes throughout the Wyoming Valley and surrounding areas. He finished his working days as a construction manager for Bloom Penn Contractors and Allied Contractors and Engineering.

Gabe enjoyed 65 wonderful years with his wife, Arlene. They have one daughter, Kimberly, who has been a loving and supportive caretaker to both her parents in recent years. In his younger days, Gabe enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Many family gatherings became evenings playing poker. Gabe was an outdoorsman who enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting and fishing. Another favorite pastime was playing the slot machines. Like his father, he spent many hours tending to his vegetable garden.

Gabe's life was fulfilled with the birth of his grandchildren, Sara and Daniel. He was a devoted grandfather who would spend hours playing games, teaching them how to cook and fix things. Their Pop cheered them on at soccer and hockey games. He was always there for them, beaming with pride. He couldn't have been more loved by his family or love them more. When not with his family you would find Gabe with his puppy, Chewy. She was always at his side, a constant companion for the last 10 years.

Gabriel was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Myron and John, and sisters Mary Korzeniewski and Adrianne Iskra.

Surviving are his wife, Arlene (Severnak) Spak, and their daughter Kimberly (Spak) Blazejewski and husband David Blazejewski, of Bear Creek Township, and his two grandchildren, Sara Blazejewski, of Philadelphia, and Daniel Blazejewski, of Bear Creek Township. Also surviving are his brother, Joseph Spak, of Wilkes-Barre, brother-in-law, Jack Severnak, of West Wyoming, and sister-in-law, Sylvia Severnak, of Pittston, plus numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like extend their gratitude to Dr. Guy Fasciana, Rebecca O'Boyle and Compassionate Care Hospice, especially Lisa and Mary Lu. A special thank you is given to our Emily Hall for her loving care she graciously gave to Pop.

In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly asks that memorials be sent to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705. For those attending, please go directly to the church.

Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 728 Main St., Avoca, PA 18641.

