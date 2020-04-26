OLD FORGE — Gaetano "Guy" T. DiAndriole, 85, of Old Forge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, following his courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Old Forge, he was the son of the late Vito and Frances (Talarico) DiAndriole. Guy was a 1952 graduate of Old Forge High School and married his lifetime love and soul mate, Joan M. (Sallusti), in 1955. As they started their family, they discovered a love of camping that inspired their idea to start an RV business, which was the foundation for the rest of their life together. From then on, Guy spent six days per week pouring his time and energy into a business that began in his backyard in 1966. A business that is still family-owned and operated today. He loved to share his knowledge and experience of camping and trailers with his customers. Their business gave Guy and Joan the opportunity to travel, and his favorite vacation was a trip to Italy for New Year's in 2000 with Joan, their daughters and grandchildren. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family and operating his business. Guy also enjoyed watching old western movies starring John Wayne, birdwatching, dining out, reliving memories with his best friend Jr. Lupi, and buying new gadgets even when he had no use for them.

Guy will be remembered for being social with a gift of being able to talk to anyone on any subject, honest and fair with strong convictions, a successful entrepreneur, and most of all a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We will never forget his kind heart and gentle nature, how he was there for us though all of life's joy and sadness, and how he always asked when he would see us again. We will remember his weakness for chocolate and ice cream, and how he was sometimes the calm and sometimes the chaos depending on the situation. We will always remember how he enjoyed asking others just how old they thought he was. Most of all, we will remember our love for him and how much he loved all of us.

Guy is survived by Joan, his wife of 65 years, daughter Faith Hales and fiancé Bill Mazzocoli, daughter Francine Ogonosky and husband Dave, daughter Maria and husband Jim, grandchildren Melissa McGovern and husband Micah, Christine Hales and fiancé Chris Coombs, James Torre and wife Angie, David Ogonosky and husband Nick Siriani, Jessica Ogonosky and fiancé AJ Wallace, Lucas Torre, five great-grandchildren, Seth, Olivian, Sophia, Shane and Charlotte, nieces and nephews.

Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Vito, and his son-n-law, Jack Hales.

Due to the current health crisis, funeral arrangements and graveside services will be private.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home's website at: ciucciofuneralhome.com.