PITTSBURGH — Gage Tyler Ashford-Morgan, 25, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, died Sept. 8, 2020. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. Attendance limits will be followed and masks will be required. Funeral services with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Therese's Church, Shavertown, will be held privately.