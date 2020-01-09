BEAR CREEK TWP. — Gail Muriel Popple of Bear Creek Township passed away Tuesday evening, Jan 7, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Formerly Gail Chase, she was born Sept. 18, 1939, the second of 10 children to Albert L. and Jennie (Clemow) Chase of the Parsons section of Wilkes Barre. She took great pride in her family, especially her four sons, David, Mark, John Glenn and Jeffrey. She always said her children were her gold and there was no one more golden to her than John Glenn. No one doubts he was the first one to greet her when she crossed over with an embrace filled with love, laughter and all he could never say in life.

Gail enjoyed spending time with her siblings and always said they created their own party wherever they went. As her family grew exponentially in size so did her love for them. Some of her favorite times were playing cards, having cookouts in her back yard and her yearly Christmas dinners. She was a woman of strength and conviction and the glue that kept her family together. She died as she lived, with dignity, faith and concern for those she was leaving behind. In her final hours she shared words of comfort, support and love for each and every person in the room.

Gail was a 1957 graduate of Coughlin High School and attended The Nesbitt School of Nursing in Kingston Pennsylvania. She took great pride supporting her husband John in building a successful family business. She was an avid gardener and loved her back yard especially when her lilac bushes were in bloom. She enjoyed summer trips to Cape May with her family, cruises with her husband and long car rides with her son John Glenn.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, John Louis Popple; her beloved son John Glenn; and sister Beverly Pettigrew.

She is survived by sons David and fiancée Kelly Wilson, Mark and wife Kimberly, Jeff and wife Leah; grandchildren Taylor Ranieri and husband Gino, Morgan, Sarah, Samantha, Joshua, Austin, Peyton and Sienna; great-granddaughter Gianna Ranieri; sisters Alberta Fox, Jennie Williams, Donna Nilon and Gloria Richwalder; brothers George Chase, Carl Chase, Albert Chase and William Chase Sr.

The family would like to sincerely thank the doctors and nurses at Geisinger emergency room and PCU for their kindness and vigilant care. They would also like to thank Residential Home Hospice Services staff for their comfort and attention in her final hours. Last, the family would like to extend enormous gratitude to the home health aids that cared for her and became her friends the past year and a half. She enjoyed sharing her life with you and cared for each of you: Julene Rabbitz, Jamie Rabbitz, Terri Collins, Becky McDaniels, Barbara Gates and Louise Kondracki.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at the E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes Barre.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the John Glenn Popple fund at the Luzerne Foundation, 34 S. River St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18702.