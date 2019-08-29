WEST WYOMING — Gail Walkowiak, 73, of West Wyoming, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter.

Born May 2, 1946, in Wilkes-Barre, Gail was the daughter of the late Maurice and Hazle (Bretschnyder) Albert.

Prior to retiring, Gail was employed as a nurse's aide for many years at Wesley Village Rehab Center in Pittston.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Walkowiak; and several brothers and sisters.

Surviving are her daughter, Doris Kapalka, and her husband, George, of Exeter; her sons, David Powell and his wife, Patricia, of Duryea, and Alfred Walkowiak Jr. and his wife, Samantha, of Avoca; her grandchildren, Kimberly Kapalka, Kevin Kapalka, Heidi Powell, Aidan Walkowiak and Aubrey Cooke; her sisters, Patricia Matthews, Judy Ferguson, Maureen Migatulski and Karen Summers; her brother, Henry Albert; her lifelong friends and caregivers, Chris Elias and Jolene King; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Sunday from the Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Chaplain Nathan King officiating.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gail's visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.