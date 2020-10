LARKSVILLE — Gary Edward Travinski Sr., 66, of Larksville, died Oct. 13, 2020. Viewing will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Mass of Christian Burial 9 a.m. Saturday in Saint John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville. Friends may meet directly at church on Saturday. Facial coverings and social distancing required.