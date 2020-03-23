LARKSVILLE — Gary R. Park Sr., 50, of Larksville, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was the son of Francis Park Sr., of Sweet Valley, and the late Sarah Sims Muller. He was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, Class of 1987, and was employed as a regional maintenance manager for R.P. Management Property Company.

In addition to his father, Gary is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Shirley Shoemaker Park; children: Alysha (George III) Soppeck and Gary R. Park Jr; grandson, Colton Park; paternal grandmother, Anna Mae Park; siblings: Paula (Mike Kizis) Muller; Paul (Danielle) Muller; Frank (Susan) Park, Jr.; Randy (Allison) Park; Joseph (Brenda) Park; Michael (Heather) Park; Angel Sutton; step-father Stephen Trzcinski; nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts.

Funeral service for family will be private on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with a private family visitation from 10 a.m.

Private graveside funeral service will follow in St Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

For additional information, to leave the family an online condolence or to view a video tribute to Gary, visit the funeral home website at www.StrishFuneralHome.com.