Gary Richard Shupp
MOUNTAIN TOP — Gary Richard Shupp, 69, formerly of Mountain Top, passed away on Oct. 23, 2020, comforted and surrounded by his loving family.

Born on July 3, 1951, Gary was the youngest child of Lester Russell Shupp and Elizabeth Bell Shupp. He grew up in Mountain Top and graduated from Crestwood High School. He went on to earn a degree in business from Dyke College (now known as David N. Myers University) in Cleveland, Ohio. After college, he joined the United States Army and was stationed in both Texas and California (San Francisco) and was ranked as Second Lieutenant.

Gary spent his life in service to others. Gary was committed to his career in law enforcement and was proud to be the Chief of Police in White Haven Borough for over 20 years, where he was employed until his retirement. Gary was an EMT for both the Mountain Top and White Haven Ambulance Associations.

Prior to moving back to Pennsylvania from San Francisco, he also served as the Chief First Aid Officer for the San Francisco Giants and the 49ers. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, taught EMT courses and was actively involved with the boards of both ambulance associations.

Gary was a member of Christ United Methodist Church for nearly his entire life. He served the church and his community faithfully. Although impacted by complex health issues later in life, he was a kind man with a big heart, who put the needs of others before his own. To those who knew him, he was known as a peacemaker. He enjoyed fishing, watching the Phillies and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Lester Russell Shupp. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Shupp; wife, Linda Shupp; daughter, Rachel Paige, and son-in-law, James Paige; daughter, Allison Van Auken and son-in-law, David Van Auken; six grandchildren; brother, Lester Shupp and wife, Sally; sister, Jeanie Deecki and husband, Robert; a niece and three nephews; as well as many other extended family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at McCune Funeral Home, located at 80 S. Mountain Blvd., in Mountain Top, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Prior to the service, friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
NOV
1
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
Funeral services provided by
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
