PLAINS TWP. — Gary T. Phillips, 59, of Plains Township, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, Scranton, after a nine-year battle against Alzheimer's disease.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Janet (Malenovitch) Phillips, of Plains Township, and the late Thomas J. Phillips.

Gary was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and attended East Stroudsburg University. Gary was employed as a postal worker for the United States Post Office until his retirement. He was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin, the Polish American Veterans, Plains Township, and coached Swoyersville girls softball.

Gary was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was an avid New York Giants and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He and his wife, Bonnie, loved to travel even after Gary's diagnosis with this terrible disease.

In addition to his father, Thomas, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Curt Phillips.

Surviving in addition to his mother, Janet, are his wife of 39 years, the former Bonnie A. Moses, of Plains Township; daughter Jenny Phillips and her spouse, Jennifer Thomas, of Blakely; brothers Kevin Phillips, of Plains Township, Joseph Phillips and his wife, Mary Lou, of Dallas, and Jeffrey Phillips and his companion, Sally Potorski, of Jenkins Township; sisters Darlene Phillips Dietz and her husband, David, and Cindy Niceforo, all of Plains Township; nieces and nephews, Patience, Ryan, Shauna, Chad and Todd Phillips and Braden Leh; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Gary's family would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff of the second floor of the Jewish Home of Northern Pennsylvania for their compassion and wonderful care given to Gary and his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin. Those attending the funeral Mass are asked to go directly to church Monday morning. The Parish Rosary Group will pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet and Rosary in the church 30 minutes before the Mass. All are invited to attend. Interment will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Plains Township. Family and friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon from the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Township.

Memorial donations may be made to The of Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, or to St. Maria's Goretti Church, in Gary's memory.

