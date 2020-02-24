NOXEN — Gayle Karen Kruper, age 73, of Noxen, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at home after a brief illness.

She was born in Newark, N.J., on April 8, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Joseph C. and Grace French Nalbone.

Gayle was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School, Class of 1964, where she enjoyed varsity cheerleading and socializing with her friends. Both she and her 1957 Chevy were very popular. Later on she attended college and earned an associate's degree in marketing and accounting from Union County Community College in New Jersey. She worked in retail for many years, most recently at Ye Olde Clock Shoppe in Dallas.

Gayle was active in her hometown community, volunteering at the Noxen Clothes Closet and Schenck Memorial Library at the old school house, home to the Noxen Historical Community Association. Earlier in her life, she enjoyed traveling to many beautiful spots, including Bermuda, the Bahamas, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon and southern California.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Myron and Dorothy Jones French and Angelo and Evelyn Huyck Nalbone. Gayle is survived by a sister, Susan French, of Kingston; a brother, Joseph C. Nalbone Jr., of Wilkes-Barre; Aunt Helen Schwartz, of Tunkhannock; Aunt Marion Rizzo Nalbone, of Florida; Uncle Ronald Hopfer, of Noxen, and many cousins.

A graveside memorial service for Gayle and her parents will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, at the Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Route 29, outside Noxen, with Pastor Rommel of the United Methodist Church, Noxen, officiating. A reception will be held after the service, starting at noon at the church.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Noxen Historical Community Association Inc., P.O. Box 141, Noxen, PA 18636.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.