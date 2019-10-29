PLAINS TWP. — Gene R. "Pepa" Mancini Sr., 81, of Plains Township, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 29, 2019, at Kingston Manor, Kingston.

Born in the Keystone section of Plains Township, he was the son of the late Albert and Elizabeth (Mascelli) Mancini.

Pepa was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1957, and was employed as a blaster for Wyoming Valley Drilling and Blasting, Hilldale section of Plains Township, until his retirement. He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Township.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leo Mancini and his wife, Florence; and brother Albert "George" Mancini.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, the former Sadie Leonardi, of Plains Township; sons Gene Mancini Jr. and his wife, Sue, of Mountain Top, and Randy Mancini and his wife, Paula, of Middletown; grandchildren Marni, Morgan and Marcus Mancini; brother Phil Mancini and his wife, Shirley, of Plains Township; sister-in-law Shirley Mancini, of Ashley; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Township, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road Plains Township, with Father John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains Township. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made in Pepa's memory to the , c/o 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or by visiting their website at www.kidney.org.

