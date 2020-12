WILKES-BARRE — Genevieve F. "Jean" Babuscak, 95, of Wilkes-Barre, died Nov. 29, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thursday at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains. Service can be viewed on Ss. Peter & Paul Parish Facebook page. Family and friends may call 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. Masks and social distancing required. Arrangements by the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.