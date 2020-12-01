HUDSON — Genevieve M. Krokos Nat, 87, of Hudson, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in the Parsons Section of Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late John and Anna Lukasivich Krokos. Jenny was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Class of 1951. She was a proud military spouse.

Jenny was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in Plains, where she served as a Christian Mother.

Jenny was known for her love of life and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, supporting her grandchildren and spending time with her son, daughter-in-law, siblings and nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed theatre, shopping and any excuse to be out of the house and interacting with others.

On Oct. 7, 2001, the love of Jenny's life, her husband of 45 years, Peter Paul Nat, passed away. Jenny and Peter traveled the world together and she loved to share stories of their adventures. They are once again together in heaven. Jenny was also preceded in death by an infant son, George J. Nat, in 1968, by her brothers, Frank, John and Joseph Krokos and by her sisters, Josephine Krokos, Delores Hiedix and Margaret Zapotoczny.

Jenny is survived by her son, David Nat and his wife, Judy, of Plains Township, grandchildren, D.J. Nat and his wife, Natalie, of Pittston and Jackie Nat, of Huntington Beach, Calif.; brothers, Walter Krokos and his wife, Mary Ann, of Parsons, Richard Krokos and his wife, Diane, of Dallas; sisters, Lillian McGrady, of Dallas, and Ann Marie Swetz, of Hoover, Ala.; sisters-in-law, Mildred Krokos, of Miners Mills, Patricia Krokos, of Wilkes-Barre and Jenny Krokos, of Oviedo, Fla.; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Family and friends may call at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Those attending the visitation and service are required to wear a mask and abide by state social distancing requirements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jenny's memory to the Plains Township Ambulance Association, 126 N. Main St., Plains Township, PA 18705.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Jenny's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.